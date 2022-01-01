Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve scallops

Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED SCALLOP PLATE$27.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar.
BAKED SCALLOPS$29.00
Buttery crumbs, lemon chive butter sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
SCALLOPS$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
Item pic

 

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

48 BROADWAY, SALEM

No reviews yet
Takeout
20/30 "Medium" Sea Scallops$24.95
Fresh North Atlantic All Natural Sea Scallops 100% Natural - "Medium" 20/30 count per Lb. Great for scallops wrapped in bacon, fried or sautéed, in pasta and stuffing.
10/20 Sea Scallops$27.95
Fresh Large North Atlantic Sea Scallops 10 to 20 count Per Lb.
10 Scallops Wrapped In Bacon (Frozen)$15.99
Frozen 20/30 Dry Sea Scallops Wrapped In Natural Cured Bacon w/ a toothpick (10 Pieces = approx. 8oz.)
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall

43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem

Avg 4.5 (2467 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallops App$17.00
Fresh local sea scallops golden fried, buffalo, or baked
Scallops and Bacon$18.00
Fresh local sea scallops wrapped in Bacon and served with a honey soy dipping sauce
Scallops Mkt$33.99
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. Here at our Salem location we remove the muscle for your convenience. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SCALLOPS$28.00
Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallop Roll$20.75
Locally sourced scallops, golden fried and served on a toasted roll
Scallops$23.00
Your choice of baked with butter, white wine, herbs and ritz crumbs or golden fried with one side dish
Item pic

PIZZA

Adriatic Restaurant

155 Washington Street, Salem

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SCALLOPS RISOTTO$31.95
Local Scallops, Mushrooms Risotto, Peas, Arugula, Fennel, Truffle Oil
