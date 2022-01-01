Scallops in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|FRIED SCALLOP PLATE
|$27.00
Served with french fries, coleslaw & tartar.
|BAKED SCALLOPS
|$29.00
Buttery crumbs, lemon chive butter sauce, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables
|SCALLOPS
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market
48 BROADWAY, SALEM
|20/30 "Medium" Sea Scallops
|$24.95
Fresh North Atlantic All Natural Sea Scallops 100% Natural - "Medium" 20/30 count per Lb. Great for scallops wrapped in bacon, fried or sautéed, in pasta and stuffing.
|10/20 Sea Scallops
|$27.95
Fresh Large North Atlantic Sea Scallops 10 to 20 count Per Lb.
|10 Scallops Wrapped In Bacon (Frozen)
|$15.99
Frozen 20/30 Dry Sea Scallops Wrapped In Natural Cured Bacon w/ a toothpick (10 Pieces = approx. 8oz.)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Turner's Seafood at Lyceum Hall
43 Church St at Lyceum Hall, Salem
|Scallops App
|$17.00
Fresh local sea scallops golden fried, buffalo, or baked
|Scallops and Bacon
|$18.00
Fresh local sea scallops wrapped in Bacon and served with a honey soy dipping sauce
|Scallops Mkt
|$33.99
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. Here at our Salem location we remove the muscle for your convenience. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|GRILLED SCALLOPS
|$28.00
Served with smashed red bliss potatoes and vegetable of the day. For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Fried Scallop Roll
|$20.75
Locally sourced scallops, golden fried and served on a toasted roll
|Scallops
|$23.00
Your choice of baked with butter, white wine, herbs and ritz crumbs or golden fried with one side dish