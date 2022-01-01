Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Short ribs in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Short Ribs
Salem restaurants that serve short ribs
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Mercy Tavern
148 Derby St, Salem
Avg 4.7
(328 reviews)
Short Ribs
$24.00
More about Mercy Tavern
Ledger - Salem, Mass
125 Washington St, Salem
No reviews yet
Short Rib Radiatore
$34.00
radiatore, calabrian chili, herbed ricotta, red wine, lemon
Short Rib Ragu
$34.00
mafaldine, tomato, red wine, ricotta, herbs
Coffee-Ancho Short Ribs
$45.00
More about Ledger - Salem, Mass
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Corn Chowder
Cake
Sea Scallops
Lobsters
Prosciutto
Reuben
Chicken Pasta
Corn Dogs
More near Salem to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(581 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(112 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(387 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(101 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(209 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston