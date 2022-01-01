Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve short ribs

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Mercy Tavern

148 Derby St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Short Ribs$24.00
More about Mercy Tavern
Ledger - Salem, Mass

125 Washington St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Radiatore$34.00
radiatore, calabrian chili, herbed ricotta, red wine, lemon
Short Rib Ragu$34.00
mafaldine, tomato, red wine, ricotta, herbs
Coffee-Ancho Short Ribs$45.00
More about Ledger - Salem, Mass

