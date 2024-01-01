Shrimp fried rice in Salem

*Frozen* "Shrimp Stir Fry - Heat & Eat" - Jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil and garlic, then simmered in a white wine lemon herb sauce with marinated artichoke hearts, Roma tomatoes and parmesan cheese on top of linguine. "Amalfi is a town and commune in the province of Salerno, in the region of Campania, Italy, on the Gulf of Salerno." - Heat & Serve. Pre-Cooked.

Ingredients: 13/15 Count White Shrimp, rice, broccoli, carrots, onions, red bell pepper, soy sauce, brown sugar, pineapple juice, garlic, chili sauce, corn starch, sesame seeds, spices.

Contains: Wheat, Milk, Crustacean (Shrimp). Linguine may contain egg.

