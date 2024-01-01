Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Shrimp Quesadillas

Salem restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Item pic

 

Howling Wolf - Salem

76 Lafayette St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.95
Shrimp & red sauce especial & cheese.
More about Howling Wolf - Salem
Banner pic

 

Longboards - 76 Wharf Street

76 Wharf Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla$23.00
More about Longboards - 76 Wharf Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Sashimi

Turkey Clubs

Hot Chocolate

Waffles

Mediterranean Salad

Brisket

Chocolate Croissants

Corn Chowder

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (563 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston