Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky buns in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve sticky buns

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA image

 

Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA

60 Washington Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Bun$4.00
More about Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA
Iced Sticky Bun Latte image

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Sticky Bun Latte$4.25
House-made caramel, cinnamon syrup, espresso and whole milk (or milk alternative) over ice. This is a match made in heaven for those with a bit of a sweet tooth. *contains dairy
Sticky Bun Latte$3.75
Espresso, house-made caramel & cinnamon syrup topped with steamed milk finished with a little milk foam. One of our most popular espresso drinks! *contains dairy
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Tzatziki

Risotto

Pies

Filet Mignon

Pudding

Fish Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston