Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Tarts
Salem restaurants that serve tarts
Settler
2 Lynde st, Salem
Avg 4.9
(88 reviews)
Chocolate Tart
$11.00
Chocolate ganache, sable crust, pistachios
More about Settler
PIZZA
Adriatic Restaurant
155 Washington Street, Salem
Avg 4.5
(781 reviews)
LIMONCELLO TART
$8.50
More about Adriatic Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Salmon Burgers
Salmon
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Lobster Rolls
Tiramisu
Lobster Ravioli
More near Salem to explore
Beverly
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Peabody
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Marblehead
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Danvers
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Saugus
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Manchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Swampscott
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston