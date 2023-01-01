Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Koto grill sushi

90 Washington St, Salem

Teriyaki chicken finger$16.00
Chicken Teriyaki Box$17.00
Chicken teriyaki$21.00
Salem Lowe - 197 Fort Avenue

197 Fort Avenue, Salem

Chicken Teriyaki$6.00
4 pieces on skewers.
