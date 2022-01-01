Tomato soup in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

A&J King Artisan Bakers

48 Central St, Salem

Avg 4.7 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato & Chickpea Soup$5.00
Vegan Tomato & Chickpea Soup
Delicious with croutons or a grilled cheese!!
Ingredients:
Tomato, chickpea, bell pepper, onion, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, cumin, parsley, sugar, salt & pepper.
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
Tomato Basil Soup (vegan & gluten free)
Ingredients:
Tomatoes, onions, garlic, celery, carrot, bell pepper, vegetable stock, parsley, basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil Tomato Soup
(DF, GF, V) To dip or not to dip? That is the grilled cheese question.
More about All Souls Lounge

