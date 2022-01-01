Tomato soup in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve tomato soup
More about A&J King Artisan Bakers
A&J King Artisan Bakers
48 Central St, Salem
|Tomato & Chickpea Soup
|$5.00
Vegan Tomato & Chickpea Soup
Delicious with croutons or a grilled cheese!!
Ingredients:
Tomato, chickpea, bell pepper, onion, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, cumin, parsley, sugar, salt & pepper.
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
Tomato Basil Soup (vegan & gluten free)
Ingredients:
Tomatoes, onions, garlic, celery, carrot, bell pepper, vegetable stock, parsley, basil, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper.
More about All Souls Lounge
All Souls Lounge
282 Derby St, Salem
|Basil Tomato Soup
(DF, GF, V) To dip or not to dip? That is the grilled cheese question.