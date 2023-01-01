Tuna sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA
331 Lafayette Street, Salem
|Tuna sandwich
|$7.95
Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex Street, Salen
|Tuna Sandwich
|$9.50
Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion), Lettuce, Tomato served on Sourdough
The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie
140 Washington St., Salem
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made