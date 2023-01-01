Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA

331 Lafayette Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna sandwich$7.95
More about PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA
Item pic

 

Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum

161 Essex Street, Salen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$9.50
Tuna Salad (Tuna, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion), Lettuce, Tomato served on Sourdough
More about Atrium Cafe at Peabody Essex Museum
Item pic

 

The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

140 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.00
White albacore tuna mixed with red pepper relish, red onion and celery on top of chewy rustic bread with baby greens, sliced tomatoes and topped with a couple sweet pickles. All Sandwiches are pre-made
More about The New England Soup Factory & Modern Rotisserie

