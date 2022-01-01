Tzatziki in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salem restaurants that serve tzatziki
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Mercy Tavern
148 Derby St, Salem
Avg 4.7
(328 reviews)
Tzatziki Fries
$9.00
Side Tzatziki
$1.00
More about Mercy Tavern
Settler
2 Lynde st, Salem
Avg 4.9
(88 reviews)
Tzatziki
$12.00
Greek yogurt, cucumber, mint, dill
More about Settler
