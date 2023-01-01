Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veal parmesan in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve veal parmesan

Antique Table Salem image

 

Antique Table Salem

26 Congress Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veal Parmigiana$28.95
More about Antique Table Salem
Consumer pic

 

PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA

331 Lafayette Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veal Parmesan w/Ziti$14.95
More about PZA Gourmet Pizza - Salem MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Grilled Chicken

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Soup

Tzatziki

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Clams

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston