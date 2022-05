Veggie salad in Salem

"Azuma" brand Asian Calamari Salad with Vegetable. "Seasoned Squid with Vegetable." Ingredients: Squid (Peru, Wild), Kikurage Mushroom, Yamakurage (lettuce stem), Seasoned Ginger, Bamboo Shoots, Sesame Seed, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Oil, White Soy Sauce, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Swee Rice Wine, Rice Wine, Salt, Red Pepper, Kelp Extract, Bonito Extract, Succinic Acid, Citric Acid, Xanthum Gum, Annatto.

Processed in U.S.A. by Azuma Foods International Inc., USA.

Contains: Squid, Fish Extra (Bonito), Sesame Seed, Soy, Wheat.