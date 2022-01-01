Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Thai Chili - Salem, NH

473 S Broadway, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CALAMARI$14.95
Deep-fried calamari in tempura flour served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Thai Chili - Salem, NH
The Colosseum Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Colosseum Restaurant

264 North Broadway, Salem

Avg 4.1 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.95
More about The Colosseum Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

French Fries

Map

More near Salem to explore

Andover

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston