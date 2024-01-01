Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut soup in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve coconut soup

Consumer pic

 

Kashmir Indian Cuisine

396 South Broadway, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Soup$4.95
More about Kashmir Indian Cuisine
Item pic

 

Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway

473 S Broadway, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Soup$0.00
Tom Kha, Thai coconut soup with galangal, lime juice, lime & lemon grass.
More about Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway

