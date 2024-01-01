Fried rice in Salem
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
473 S Broadway, Salem
|Thai Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.
|Mango Fried Rice
|$22.95
Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder, chicken and shrimp.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$0.00
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, raisins and pineapples touch of curry powders.