Fried rice in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway

473 S Broadway, Salem

Takeout Delivery
Thai Fried Rice $0.00
Fried rice with eggs, green peas, carrot, tomatoes, topped with scallions.
Mango Fried Rice $22.95
Fried rice, fresh ginger, eggs, peas, carrot, scallions, onions, mangoes, curry powder, chicken and shrimp.
Pineapple Fried Rice $0.00
Fried rice with eggs, peas, carrots, raisins and pineapples touch of curry powders.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

291 S Broadway Ste 7, Salem

Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Chef's Special Fried Rice $10.95
