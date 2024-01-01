Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve hummus

Tuscan Market Village - Salem NH

9 Via Toscana, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKPEA HUMMUS TMV$12.00
OLIVADA, CRISPY CHICKPEAS, HOUSE MADE PITA BREAD
More about Tuscan Market Village - Salem NH
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

240 N Broadway, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Supreme Hummus$11.49
Hummus field greens, tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, cheddar and balsamic glaze on grilled multi-grain
Veggie Hummus Wrap$11.49
Hummus, tabouli, feta, sprouts, cucumbers, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichokes, mushrooms and balsamic glaze on a wheat wrap
More about Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

