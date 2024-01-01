Mediterranean salad in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH

12 South Village Drive (Suite 475 A), Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Salad$11.49
falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
More about Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH
Consumer pic

 

Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

240 N Broadway, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomatoes, red onion, sauteed mushrooms and artichokes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
More about Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

