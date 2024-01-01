Mediterranean salad in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Tuscan Village - Salem, NH
12 South Village Drive (Suite 475 A), Salem
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.49
falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway
240 N Broadway, Salem
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomatoes, red onion, sauteed mushrooms and artichokes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette