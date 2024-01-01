Quesadillas in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve quesadillas
Vallarta Tacos & Burritos
92 Cluff Crossing Rd, Salem
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
"12" inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein. With your choice of cilantro, onion, sour cream, tomatillo sauce or pico de gallo.
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway
240 N Broadway, Salem
|Southwestern Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.50
Scrambled eggs, corn, onions, peppers, black beans, tomatoes, and cheddar jack in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream