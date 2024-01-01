Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve quesadillas

Vallarta Tacos & Burritos

92 Cluff Crossing Rd, Salem

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$9.50
"12" inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein. With your choice of cilantro, onion, sour cream, tomatillo sauce or pico de gallo.
More about Vallarta Tacos & Burritos
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

240 N Broadway, Salem

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Breakfast Quesadilla$10.50
Scrambled eggs, corn, onions, peppers, black beans, tomatoes, and cheddar jack in a crispy flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

