Roti in Salem

Salem restaurants that serve roti
Kashmir Indian Cuisine
396 South Broadway, Salem
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$3.95
Whole wheat bread baked in tandoor.
More about Kashmir Indian Cuisine
Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
473 S Broadway, Salem
No reviews yet
CHILI ROTI
$10.95
Roti is served with Thai peanut sauce.
More about Thai Chili - Salem, NH - 437 S Broadway
