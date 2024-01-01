Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Scallops
Salem restaurants that serve scallops
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
291 S Broadway Ste 7, Salem
No reviews yet
D20 Hibachi Delight (Chicken & Sea Scallops)
$33.95
More about Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Colosseum Restaurant
264 North Broadway, Salem
Avg 4.1
(1146 reviews)
SCALLOPS Scampi Over Linguine
$35.95
More about The Colosseum Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Pies
Avocado Salad
Chicken Tenders
Fried Rice
Caesar Salad
Pancakes
Chicken Salad
Shrimp Tempura
More near Salem to explore
Andover
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Derry
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(729 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1181 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(102 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(810 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston