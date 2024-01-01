Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve scallops

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

291 S Broadway Ste 7, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
D20 Hibachi Delight (Chicken & Sea Scallops)$33.95
More about Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
The Colosseum Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Colosseum Restaurant

264 North Broadway, Salem

Avg 4.1 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLOPS Scampi Over Linguine$35.95
More about The Colosseum Restaurant

