Spinach salad in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve spinach salad

Wrap City - Salem, NH

125 South Broadway Unit 6, Salem

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Avocado Salad$10.49
Grilled Chicken, tomato, red onion, cucumber, candied walnuts, Balsamic vinaigrette
More about Wrap City - Salem, NH
Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

240 N Broadway, Salem

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Spinach Salad$13.25
Spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, hard-boiled egg, bacon crumbles and grilled chicken with a side of raspberry white balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Maddie's Bagel and Eatery - 240 N Broadway

