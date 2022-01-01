Salem restaurants you'll love

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • Salem

Salem's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Salem restaurants

Coaches Burger Bar Salem image

 

Coaches Burger Bar Salem

635 E. State Street, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Batter Up Pretzels$8.89
Fresh made pretzel sticks served with our house smoked cheddar cheese sauce.
Cheesesburger$11.99
Grilled, topped with American cheese. Served on our traditional bun.
Stacy's Salad$11.89
Crsip romaine blend, candied pecans, feta cheese, blackened grilled chicken breast and warm pita. Served with White Balsamic dressing topped with cranberries.
The Foundry image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Foundry

530 south broadway ave, Salem

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ten Wings$8.99
Jumbo sized wings.
Basket of Fried Pickles$5.99
Ten Boneless Wings$7.99
Restaurant banner

 

Ezio's Restaurant

182 S Broadway Ave, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
EuroGyro - Salem image

 

EuroGyro - Salem

110 W Salem St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salem

Pretzels

More near Salem to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
