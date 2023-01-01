Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Coaches Burger Bar - Salem

635 E. State Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Southwestern Chicken Wrap$12.99
Blackened grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn & black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with our signature Southwestern ranch dressing.
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Salem
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Foundry

530 south broadway ave, Salem

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wrap - Chicken Bacon Ranch$8.99
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch. Served with a side of house-made chips
More about The Foundry

