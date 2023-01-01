Chili in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salem restaurants that serve chili
Coaches Burger Bar - Salem
635 E. State Street, Salem
No reviews yet
Sm Chili Cheese Fries
$5.00
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Salem
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Foundry
530 south broadway ave, Salem
Avg 4.4
(198 reviews)
Bowl of Chili
$3.99
More about The Foundry
