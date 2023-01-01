Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Coaches Burger Bar - Salem

635 E. State Street, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chili Cheese Fries$5.00
More about Coaches Burger Bar - Salem
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Foundry

530 south broadway ave, Salem

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl of Chili$3.99
More about The Foundry

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Map

More near Salem to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

North Canton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1027 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston