Salem restaurants you'll love

Salem restaurants
Toast
  Salem

Must-try Salem restaurants

La Vida Catrina image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Vida Catrina

1391 Broadway St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole appetizers$10.00
Camarones con Carne Asada$28.00
Ribeye Tacos$19.00
More about La Vida Catrina
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image

 

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

325 High St Se, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
Meat Lasagna$20.00
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
Chicken Piccata$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon-caper butter cream sauce, served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Wabi Sabi Tea image

 

Wabi Sabi Tea

1215 commercial street se, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry raspberry macrons!$2.85
Sugar, almond flower, egg whites, butter cream, raspberry, cream of tartar, food coloring. Contains egg, almonds, milk.
Hong Kong Style Milk Tea (espresso shot included).$6.25
Ceylon black tea with oat milk, brown sugar & a shot of dark roasted and intensely aromatic, rich Cuban style espresso.
Pink lady- now with coconut jellies.$6.85
Our house Oolong with rose 🌹 syrup and topped with delicious whipped cream.
Creamy milk rose tea tastes like a candy.
More about Wabi Sabi Tea
Hops n Drops image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
STREET TACOS$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
More about Hops n Drops
Broadway Coffeehouse image

 

Broadway Coffeehouse

1300 Broadway Street Northeast, Salem

Avg 5 (524 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scone$3.75
Either Marionberry Lemon or Blueberry. Changes daily. Ask barista what the current options are.
Brewed Coffee
The 1300 Blend Whole Bean$15.00
More about Broadway Coffeehouse
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soda$2.50
Classic Burger$12.00
Small Side Salad$3.50
More about Masonry Grill
Basil & Board image

PIZZA • SALADS

Basil & Board

500 Liberty St SE, Salem

Avg 4.3 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Isle of the Gods$16.50
marinara, italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers
Bruschetta Boards$15.00
Choose 3 of our popular bruschetta!
Oregonzola$12.50
gorgonzola, hazelnuts, pear, cherry tomato, red onion, creamy gorgonzola
More about Basil & Board
Bo & Vine Salem image

 

Bo & Vine Salem

176 Liberty St NE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch dressing$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
Fry Sauce$0.50
tangy, creamy
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Victorico Mexican Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Victorico Mexican Food

3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Burrito$9.49
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Fajita Burrito$8.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
Classic Burrito Carne Asada$9.49
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
More about Victorico Mexican Food
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The "99" Grill$19.00
Smoked brisket, country ham, thick sliced bacon, tomato, chilies and smoked cheddar cheese on a garlic grilled pub roll
Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy. Served with 2 *eggs, potatoes and toast or biscuit
Chicken Strips Lunch$14.00
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips served with classic slaw
More about Route 99, Brooks
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Venti Nachos$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
Crispy Tots$7.75
Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké image

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hotel California Roll$6.99
Avocado, cucumber, and krabstik wrapped in sushi rice and nori.
Super Salem Roll$6.99
Get the best-selling roll in Oregon, super sized! Tempura roll with cream cheese, and krabstik topped with eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
Ahi Tuna Poké*$13.99
Marinated with sesame oil, sea salt, green onion, sesame seeds, soy sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Original$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
Straight Up Mac$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
White's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White's Restaurant

1138 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
More about White's Restaurant
Tiki Lounge image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tiki Lounge

165 Lancaster Dr SE, Salem

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tiki Lounge
Banner pic

 

Rex Prehistoric Patties

440 State St, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Double Rex$13.00
Two 6oz patties cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
Sm. Fries$3.50
Hand made in house.
Single Rex$9.00
Single 6oz patty cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
More about Rex Prehistoric Patties
La Familia Cider image

 

La Familia Cider

231 Court Street Suite 100, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Familia Cider
Restaurant banner

 

ABUELA'S

2005 Davis Rd. S., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about ABUELA'S

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salem

Tacos

Street Tacos

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Carne Asada

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

