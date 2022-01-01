Salem restaurants you'll love
Salem's top cuisines
Must-try Salem restaurants
SEAFOOD • SALADS
La Vida Catrina
1391 Broadway St, Salem
|Popular items
|Guacamole appetizers
|$10.00
|Camarones con Carne Asada
|$28.00
|Ribeye Tacos
|$19.00
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
325 High St Se, Salem
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
|Meat Lasagna
|$20.00
House made meat and mushroom sauce layered with Italian sausage and three cheeses.
|Chicken Piccata
|$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with a lemon-caper butter cream sauce, served with a side of fettuccine alfredo.
Wabi Sabi Tea
1215 commercial street se, Salem
|Popular items
|Strawberry raspberry macrons!
|$2.85
Sugar, almond flower, egg whites, butter cream, raspberry, cream of tartar, food coloring. Contains egg, almonds, milk.
|Hong Kong Style Milk Tea (espresso shot included).
|$6.25
Ceylon black tea with oat milk, brown sugar & a shot of dark roasted and intensely aromatic, rich Cuban style espresso.
|Pink lady- now with coconut jellies.
|$6.85
Our house Oolong with rose 🌹 syrup and topped with delicious whipped cream.
Creamy milk rose tea tastes like a candy.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.
|JALAPENO CREAM CHEESE BURGER
|$14.95
A bountiful blend of caramelized onions, cream cheese infused with roasted jalapeños, crispy bacon, frizzled onions and Hops n Drops seasoning. Served on Texas toast and topped with a fried jalapeño!
Broadway Coffeehouse
1300 Broadway Street Northeast, Salem
|Popular items
|Scone
|$3.75
Either Marionberry Lemon or Blueberry. Changes daily. Ask barista what the current options are.
|Brewed Coffee
|The 1300 Blend Whole Bean
|$15.00
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Soda
|$2.50
|Classic Burger
|$12.00
|Small Side Salad
|$3.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Basil & Board
500 Liberty St SE, Salem
|Popular items
|Isle of the Gods
|$16.50
marinara, italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, peppers
|Bruschetta Boards
|$15.00
Choose 3 of our popular bruschetta!
|Oregonzola
|$12.50
gorgonzola, hazelnuts, pear, cherry tomato, red onion, creamy gorgonzola
Bo & Vine Salem
176 Liberty St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Ranch dressing
|$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
|Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
|Fry Sauce
|$0.50
tangy, creamy
FRENCH FRIES
Victorico Mexican Food
3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Cali Burrito
|$9.49
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$8.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
|Classic Burrito Carne Asada
|$9.49
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Popular items
|The "99" Grill
|$19.00
Smoked brisket, country ham, thick sliced bacon, tomato, chilies and smoked cheddar cheese on a garlic grilled pub roll
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.00
Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy. Served with 2 *eggs, potatoes and toast or biscuit
|Chicken Strips Lunch
|$14.00
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips served with classic slaw
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
2840 Commercial St SE, Salem
|Popular items
|Venti Nachos
|$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
|Crispy Tots
|$7.75
Served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.
|Thai Peanut
|$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140, Salem
|Popular items
|Hotel California Roll
|$6.99
Avocado, cucumber, and krabstik wrapped in sushi rice and nori.
|Super Salem Roll
|$6.99
Get the best-selling roll in Oregon, super sized! Tempura roll with cream cheese, and krabstik topped with eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
|Ahi Tuna Poké*
|$13.99
Marinated with sesame oil, sea salt, green onion, sesame seeds, soy sauce.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
325 Court St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Peanut
|$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
|The Original
|$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
|Straight Up Mac
|$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
White's Restaurant
1138 Commercial St SE, Salem
Rex Prehistoric Patties
440 State St, Salem
|Popular items
|Double Rex
|$13.00
Two 6oz patties cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
|Sm. Fries
|$3.50
Hand made in house.
|Single Rex
|$9.00
Single 6oz patty cooked to medium. Comes with lettuce, diced red onion, pickle, colossal sauce, on brioche bun.
La Familia Cider
231 Court Street Suite 100, Salem
ABUELA'S
2005 Davis Rd. S., Salem