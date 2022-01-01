Salem American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Salem
More about Hops n Drops
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
|RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
|QUESO DIP
|$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Masonry Grill
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Side Dressing
|$0.50
|Soda
|$2.50
|Brew Pub Pretzel
|$9.00
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Bo & Vine Salem
176 Liberty St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Fry Sauce
|$0.50
tangy, creamy
|Ranch dressing
|$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
|Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
More about Route 99, Brooks
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Popular items
|Corn Dog
|$5.00
Mini corn dogs served with fries or fruit
|Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
So delicious! Topped with butter and cream cheese frosting
|Brooks Burger
|$11.00
1/3 pound * burger or chicken breast with all the fixings! Served on a brioche bun Add chili, bacon or an extra patty 3-
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
2840 Commercial St SE, Salem
|Popular items
|Venti Nachos
|$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
|Thai Peanut
|$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
|Korean BBQ Bowl
|$15.00
Korean BBQ tempeh (v) or Korean BBQ beef +$2, mixed vegetables & sliced avocado, topped w/ cabbage slaw & garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
325 Court St NE, Salem
|Popular items
|Thai Peanut
|$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
|The Original
|$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
|Straight Up Mac
|$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.