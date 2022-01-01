Salem American restaurants you'll love

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
RISE & SHINE GRILLED CHEESE$11.75
Cheddar & pepper Jack cheese melted with bacon, ham, a fried egg over hard, fresh avocado and sliced tomato. Served on Texas toast with mayo.
QUESO DIP$9.95
A mild, creamy blend of pepper Jack/Cheddar cheese, diced jalapeños and taco meat. Topped with sour cream, tomatoes and green onions. Served with housemade tortilla chips.
More about Hops n Drops
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Dressing$0.50
Soda$2.50
Brew Pub Pretzel$9.00
More about Masonry Grill
Bo & Vine Salem image

 

Bo & Vine Salem

176 Liberty St NE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fry Sauce$0.50
tangy, creamy
Ranch dressing$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Dog$5.00
Mini corn dogs served with fries or fruit
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
So delicious! Topped with butter and cream cheese frosting
Brooks Burger$11.00
1/3 pound * burger or chicken breast with all the fixings! Served on a brioche bun Add chili, bacon or an extra patty 3-
More about Route 99, Brooks
Venti's Cafe + Taphouse image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

2840 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4.4 (492 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Venti Nachos$13.00
Crisp yellow corn tortilla chips w/ black beans, guacamole, fresh pico de gallo, scallions & jalapeños. Served w/ IPA-spiked cheddar sauce on the side. Choice of protein.
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
Korean BBQ Bowl$15.00
Korean BBQ tempeh (v) or Korean BBQ beef +$2, mixed vegetables & sliced avocado, topped w/ cabbage slaw & garnished w/ sesame seeds & scallions.
More about Venti's Cafe + Taphouse
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Original$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
Straight Up Mac$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
White's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

White's Restaurant

1138 Commercial St SE, Salem

Avg 4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
More about White's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Salem

Tacos

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Carne Asada

Fajitas

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston