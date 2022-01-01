Salem bars & lounges you'll love
SEAFOOD • SALADS
La Vida Catrina
1391 Broadway St, Salem
|Guacamole appetizers
|$10.00
|Camarones con Carne Asada
|$28.00
|Ribeye Tacos
|$19.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Basil & Board
500 Liberty St SE, Salem
|Classic Pepperoni
|$15.50
marinara, imported italian pepperoni
|Caesar Cardini
|$11.50
romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons, eggless caesar
|Picasso's Last Meal
|$15.00
grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, honey mustard
Bo & Vine Salem
176 Liberty St NE, Salem
|Fry Sauce
|$0.50
tangy, creamy
|Ranch dressing
|$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
|Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Corn Dog
|$5.00
Mini corn dogs served with fries or fruit
|Cinnamon Roll
|$7.00
So delicious! Topped with butter and cream cheese frosting
|Brooks Burger
|$11.00
1/3 pound * burger or chicken breast with all the fixings! Served on a brioche bun Add chili, bacon or an extra patty 3-
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
325 Court St NE, Salem
|Thai Peanut
|$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
|The Original
|$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
|Straight Up Mac
|$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.