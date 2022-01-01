Salem bars & lounges you'll love

La Vida Catrina image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Vida Catrina

1391 Broadway St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Guacamole appetizers$10.00
Camarones con Carne Asada$28.00
Ribeye Tacos$19.00
More about La Vida Catrina
Basil & Board image

PIZZA • SALADS

Basil & Board

500 Liberty St SE, Salem

Avg 4.3 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Pepperoni$15.50
marinara, imported italian pepperoni
Caesar Cardini$11.50
romaine, shaved parmesan, house croutons, eggless caesar
Picasso's Last Meal$15.00
grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, honey mustard
More about Basil & Board
Bo & Vine Salem image

 

Bo & Vine Salem

176 Liberty St NE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fry Sauce$0.50
tangy, creamy
Ranch dressing$0.50
buttermilk, creamy, salty
Hand-Cut Fries
fresh russet potato & housemade seasoning
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Dog$5.00
Mini corn dogs served with fries or fruit
Cinnamon Roll$7.00
So delicious! Topped with butter and cream cheese frosting
Brooks Burger$11.00
1/3 pound * burger or chicken breast with all the fixings! Served on a brioche bun Add chili, bacon or an extra patty 3-
More about Route 99, Brooks
Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar

325 Court St NE, Salem

Avg 4.5 (1394 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai Peanut$13.00
Cabbage slaw, cucumbers, red onions, basil, crushed peanuts & peanut sauce w/ sweet soy drizzle.
The Original$12.50
Venti’s original rice bowl w/ cabbage slaw & sweet soy drizzle. Your choice of rice and protein.
Straight Up Mac$12.00
House-made sharp white cheddar sauce tossed w/ penne pasta & topped w/ parmesan. Served w/ toasted artisan bread. Add bacon +$2.
More about Venti's Cafe + Basement Bar
Tiki Lounge image

TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tiki Lounge

165 Lancaster Dr SE, Salem

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tiki Lounge

Tacos

Street Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Carne Asada

Fajitas

