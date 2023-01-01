Barbacoas in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Xicha North - 2195 Hyacinth St NE
Xicha North - 2195 Hyacinth St NE
2195 Hyacinth Street Northeast, Salem
|Tacos Barbacoa
|$13.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. Served al a carte with a small garnish of pickled onions on the side.
More about Xicha Brewing Company West - 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140
Xicha Brewing Company West - 576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140
576 PATTERSON ST NW STE 140, Salem
|Tacos Barbacoa
|$15.00
Three hand pressed corn tortillas topped with cabbage, cotija cheese, chipotle aioli, radish and cilantro. pickled onions on the side.
|Side of Barbacoa
|$5.00