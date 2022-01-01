Burritos in Salem
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|MEAT LOVERS BURRITO
|$13.25
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$12.25
Victorico's Mexican Food
3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem
|Classic Burrito Carne Asada
|$9.49
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
|Cali Burrito
|$9.49
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$8.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Loaded Burrito
|$14.00
Bell peppers, onions, skillet potatoes, and your choice of meat, scrambled together with eggs and cheese. We grill a flour tortilla, and wrap up all of that goodness, then top it with more cheese, salsa, sour cream, and tortilla strips!
Valiant the Sandwich
315 HIGH ST SE, Salem
|Lockdown Burrito
|$11.00
Choice of protein, seasoned tots, cilantro crema, scramby eggs, pickled onions, Salem-made cotija, cilantro, house smoky chili oil, huge tortilla
|Vegangelical Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Avocado, plant based chorizo, seasoned tots, cilantro cream type stuff, pickled onions, vegan cheese, cilantro, House Chili Oil, huge tortilla.