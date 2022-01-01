Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MEAT LOVERS BURRITO$13.25
VEGGIE BURRITO$12.25
More about Hops n Drops
Classic Burrito Carne Asada image

FRENCH FRIES

Victorico's Mexican Food

3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Burrito Carne Asada$9.49
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
Cali Burrito$9.49
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Fajita Burrito$8.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
More about Victorico's Mexican Food
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Burrito$14.00
Bell peppers, onions, skillet potatoes, and your choice of meat, scrambled together with eggs and cheese. We grill a flour tortilla, and wrap up all of that goodness, then top it with more cheese, salsa, sour cream, and tortilla strips!
More about Route 99, Brooks
Item pic

 

Valiant the Sandwich

315 HIGH ST SE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lockdown Burrito$11.00
Choice of protein, seasoned tots, cilantro crema, scramby eggs, pickled onions, Salem-made cotija, cilantro, house smoky chili oil, huge tortilla
Vegangelical Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Avocado, plant based chorizo, seasoned tots, cilantro cream type stuff, pickled onions, vegan cheese, cilantro, House Chili Oil, huge tortilla.
More about Valiant the Sandwich

