Caesar salad in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve caesar salad

e819f956-4897-480e-ad88-c3b578c02876 image

 

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

325 High St Se, Salem

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
CAESAR SALAD$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
More about Hops n Drops
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar salad$10.00
More about Masonry Grill
Item pic

 

Bo & Vine Salem

176 Liberty St NE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
spring mix, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, housemade caesar dressing
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce with red onions, parmesan cheese and croutons. Tossed with Caesar dressing then topped with grilled chicken or smoked salmon. Served with grilled artisan bread
More about Route 99, Brooks

