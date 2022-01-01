Caesar salad in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve caesar salad
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
325 High St Se, Salem
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
The classic Caesar. Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Caesar salad
|$10.00
Bo & Vine Salem
176 Liberty St NE, Salem
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
spring mix, fresh parmesan, seasoned croutons, housemade caesar dressing