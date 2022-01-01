Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE PLAIN$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Trio of Cakes$8.00
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Masonry Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Basil & Board

500 Liberty St SE, Salem

Avg 4.3 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raw Vegan Gluten-sensitive Cake$9.00
More about Basil & Board

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Carne Asada

Corn Dogs

Chili

Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Bleu Burgers

Fajitas

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston