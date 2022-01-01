Cake in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve cake
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|CHEESE CAKE PLAIN
|$6.75
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust.
|CHEESE CAKE FRUIT
|$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Trio of Cakes
|$8.00
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00