Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve calamari

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image

 

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

325 High St Se, Salem

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$12.00
Bread, deep fried and served with house pesto aioli.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
More about Masonry Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

French Toast

Chili

Quesadillas

Street Tacos

Ravioli

Fish And Chips

Spaghetti

Bleu Burgers

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston