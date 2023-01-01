Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  Chicken Fried Steaks

Salem restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Annette's Cafe -

1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak*$0.00
Our signature breakfast item! Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy.
Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried STEAK$19.00
Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy. Served with 2 *eggs, potatoes and toast or biscuit
Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
Nothing like comfort food at it's best! Our own hand dipped and breaded deep fried beef cube steak with mashed potatoes. Topped with creamy country gravy
