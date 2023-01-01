Chicken fried steaks in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Annette's Cafe -
Annette's Cafe -
1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem
|Chicken Fried Steak*
|$0.00
Our signature breakfast item! Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy.
More about Route 99, Brooks
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Chicken Fried STEAK
|$19.00
Tenderized hand breaded beef topped with country gravy. Served with 2 *eggs, potatoes and toast or biscuit
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.00
Nothing like comfort food at it's best! Our own hand dipped and breaded deep fried beef cube steak with mashed potatoes. Topped with creamy country gravy