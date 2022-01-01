Chicken sandwiches in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Kitchen On Court Street - 466 Court St
466 Court St NE, Salem
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$18.00
Iwingz - 2445 25th st se
2445 25th st se, Salem
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$15.99
Hand breaded chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand breaded on a bun with mayo
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Hand breaded in our spicy breading on a bun with mayo