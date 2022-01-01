Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Salem restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

The Kitchen On Court Street - 466 Court St

466 Court St NE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
More about The Kitchen On Court Street - 466 Court St
Main pic

 

Iwingz - 2445 25th st se

2445 25th st se, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$15.99
Hand breaded chicken sandwich with a choice of a side and a drink
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Hand breaded on a bun with mayo
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Hand breaded in our spicy breading on a bun with mayo
More about Iwingz - 2445 25th st se

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Bruschetta

Calamari

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (603 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston