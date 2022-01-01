Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve chicken tenders

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips Entre$12.00
Kids Chicken Strips$6.00
More about Masonry Grill
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip$7.00
Hand breaded chicken strip with choice of fries or fruit
Chicken Strips Lunch$15.00
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips served with classic slaw
CHICKEN Strips Dinner$18.00
4 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips cooked to perfection served with house slaw
More about Route 99, Brooks

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Caesar Salad

Bleu Burgers

Fajitas

Lasagna

Thai Tea

Hummus

French Toast

Chili

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston