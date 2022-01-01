Chicken tenders in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$6.75
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Chicken Strips Entre
|$12.00
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
|Chicken Strip
|$7.00
Hand breaded chicken strip with choice of fries or fruit
|Chicken Strips Lunch
|$15.00
3 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips served with classic slaw
|CHICKEN Strips Dinner
|$18.00
4 pieces of hand breaded chicken strips cooked to perfection served with house slaw