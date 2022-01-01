Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Chili
Salem restaurants that serve chili
Bo & Vine Salem
176 Liberty St NE, Salem
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Sauce
$0.50
spicy, garlic, honey
More about Bo & Vine Salem
Route 99, Brooks
9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks
No reviews yet
Cup - Chili
$4.00
We make this from scratch using our smoked brisket. Served with cheese and onions Cup.
More about Route 99, Brooks
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Street Tacos
Bleu Burgers
Fish And Chips
Ravioli
Carbonara
Cake
Spaghetti
Mac And Cheese
More near Salem to explore
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston