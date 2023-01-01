Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve cobbler

Banner pic

 

Annette's Cafe -

1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobbler$6.00
More about Annette's Cafe -
Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Cobbler$9.00
More about Masonry Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Nachos

Curry

Cobb Salad

Thai Tea

Cinnamon Rolls

Salmon

Panna Cotta

Burritos

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston