Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobbler in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Cobbler
Salem restaurants that serve cobbler
Annette's Cafe -
1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem
No reviews yet
Cobbler
$6.00
More about Annette's Cafe -
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
Avg 4
(412 reviews)
Apple Cobbler
$9.00
More about Masonry Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Salem
Nachos
Curry
Cobb Salad
Thai Tea
Cinnamon Rolls
Salmon
Panna Cotta
Burritos
More near Salem to explore
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(46 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mcminnville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Silverton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Newport
No reviews yet
Eugene
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(665 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston