Cookies in Salem

PIZZA • SALADS
Basil & Board - Salem
500 Liberty St SE, Salem
|Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
|$9.00
fire-roasted in a cast-iron skillet and topped with fresh vanilla ice cream and chocolate drizzle
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$6.00
Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem
|6 GF Cookies
|$5.00
