Fajitas in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve fajitas

La Vida Catrina image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Vida Catrina

1391 Broadway St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Skirt Steak Fajitas$24.00
More about La Vida Catrina
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FAJITA STEAK SALAD$14.95
Tender flat iron steak with mixed greens, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted Baja veggies, red peppers, tomatoes, cheese and avocado. Served with grilled pita bread.
More about Hops n Drops
Fajita Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Victorico's Mexican Food

3994 Portland Rd NE, Salem

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$8.99
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
More about Victorico's Mexican Food

