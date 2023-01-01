Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve fried pickles

Consumer pic

 

The Night Deposit

195 Commercial Street Northeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pickle Fries$9.00
More about The Night Deposit
Main pic

 

Iwingz - 2445 25th st se

2445 25th st se, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$7.99
6 traditional fried pickle spears
More about Iwingz - 2445 25th st se

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Hot Chocolate

French Toast

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston