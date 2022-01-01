Mac and cheese in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.75
|MAC & CHEESE 410
|$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
|BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
|Mac N Cheese
|$12.00