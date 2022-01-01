Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve mac and cheese

KIDS MAC & CHEESE image

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$6.75
MAC & CHEESE 410$13.25
Created at our first Hops n Drops in Bonney Lake. You never forget your first. Our own home grown cheesy Mac and cheese. Served with garlic buttered pita bread.
BUFFALO BACON CHICKEN MAC & CHEESE
Mac and Cheese with our signature Buffalo wing sauce, bacon and just the right amount of blue cheese.
Masonry Grill image

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese$12.00
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac And Cheese$6.00
Creamy house made mac and cheese with ham or bacon bits
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Homemade mac and cheese.. Served with grilled artisan bread and soup or salad.
