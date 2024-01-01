Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Salem

Salem restaurants that serve muffins

Main pic

 

White's Restaurant

1138 Commercial St SE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$2.65
More about White's Restaurant
Broadway Coffeehouse image

 

Broadway Coffeehouse

1300 Broadway Street Northeast, Salem

Avg 5 (524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Morning Glory Muffin$4.50
More about Broadway Coffeehouse

