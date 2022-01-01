Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Panna cotta in
Salem
/
Salem
/
Panna Cotta
Salem restaurants that serve panna cotta
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
325 High St Se, Salem
Avg 4
(826 reviews)
Panna Cotta
Lemon custard topped with a raspberry compote.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Masonry Grill
120 Commercial St NE, Salem
Avg 4
(412 reviews)
Panna Cotta
$5.00
More about Masonry Grill
