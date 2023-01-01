Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in Salem

Salem restaurants
Salem restaurants that serve potstickers

Item pic

 

Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast

300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Potstickers (6pc)$10.00
Dumplings Filled with Veggie “Beef ”, Cabbage, Ginger & Green Onions Wrapped with Wheat Flour Pastry & Pan Fried
Chicken Potstickers (6 pc)$10.00
Pan-Fried Dumplings with Chicken, Cabbage, Ginger, Green Onions & Egg Wash in a Wheat Flour Pastry. Served with a Sweet Ginger Soy Sauce Dipping Sauce
Item pic

 

Big Blue Thai BBQ

2679 Commercial ST SE, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pot Stickers$9.00
Deep Fried Chicken Pot Stickers
