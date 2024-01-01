Pretzels in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants that serve pretzels

Masonry Grill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brew Pub Pretzel$10.00
More about Masonry Grill
Item pic

 

McMenamins Thompson Brewery & Public House

3575 Liberty RD S, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soft Pretzel Sticks
Cheese & ale fondue.
More about McMenamins Thompson Brewery & Public House

