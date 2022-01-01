Quesadillas in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salem restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Vida Catrina image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

La Vida Catrina

1391 Broadway St, Salem

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
More about La Vida Catrina
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer

Avg 4.6 (2615 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
CARNITAS QUESADILLA$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.
More about Hops n Drops
Route 99, Brooks image

 

Route 99, Brooks

9015 Portland Rd NE, Brooks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese filled flour tortilla served with fries or fruit
More about Route 99, Brooks

