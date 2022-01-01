Quesadillas in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Vida Catrina
SEAFOOD • SALADS
La Vida Catrina
1391 Broadway St, Salem
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
More about Hops n Drops
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE, Keizer
|BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Chicken, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and caramelized onions. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle mayo & BBQ sauce and green onions.
|CARNITAS QUESADILLA
|$12.25
Cajun seasoned lean marinated pork, cheddar & Pepper Jack cheese, caramelized onions & Baja veggies. Topped with avocado ranch dressing and fresh cilantro.