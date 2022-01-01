Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast

300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Sicilian Salmon$22.00
Salmon, Charbroiled and Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Pesto & Parmesan Cheese. Served Alongside Sautéed Vegetables & Choice of Rice or Potatoes
Salmon in Black Bean Sauce$22.00
Grilled Salmon Topped with Garlic Black Bean Sauce, Served with a Side of Steamed Vegetables.
Sicilian Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon Basted with Lemon, Olive Oil, Topped with Pesto and Parmesan Cheese. Served with Sautéed Vegetables and Fettuccini Alfredo.
More about Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - Salem Vista Place

2990 Commerical St., SE, Ste 140, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Tropic Salmon Bowl$15.50
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké - Salem Vista Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Street Tacos

Curry

Fish And Chips

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Thai Tea

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Cheesecake

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (577 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston