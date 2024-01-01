Scallops in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve scallops
More about Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem
|GF Kung Pao Scallops*
|$24.00
Sautéed Scallops, Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts
|Scallops in Black Bean Sauce
|$24.00
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce. Served with a Side of Steamed Broccoli.
|Kung Pao Scallops*
|$24.00
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.