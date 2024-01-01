Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast

300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Kung Pao Scallops*$24.00
Sautéed Scallops, Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Spicy, Sweet & Sour Tamari Sauce. Topped with Peanuts
Scallops in Black Bean Sauce$24.00
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions & Carrots in Garlic Black Bean Oyster Sauce. Served with a Side of Steamed Broccoli.
Kung Pao Scallops*$24.00
Sautéed Scallops with Mushrooms, Peppers, Carrots, Celery, Chili, Onions & Zucchini in Sweet Garlic Tomato Soy Sauce, Topped with Peanuts.
More about Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
Consumer pic

 

The Cozy Taberna - 249 Liberty St NE #140

249 Liberty St NE #140, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$47.00
More about The Cozy Taberna - 249 Liberty St NE #140

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Dumplings

Chicken Parmesan

Pork Belly

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Burritos

Tacos

Curry

Ravioli

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (75 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Mcminnville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Newport

No reviews yet

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston