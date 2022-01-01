Spaghetti in Salem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

325 High St Se, Salem

Avg 4 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce$18.00
Ground Italian sausage and veal with prosciutto and marinara.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
Marinara sauce with three house made meatballs.
Spaghetti and Meatballs Kit, 4 servings$45.00
everything you need to make our Spaghetti and Meatballs at home; fresh pasta, sauce, and all the required fixings for four
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Masonry Grill

120 Commercial St NE, Salem

Avg 4 (412 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
Kids Spaghetti MB$6.00
