Spinach and artichoke dip in Salem

Salem restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Salem restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Banner pic

 

Annette's Cafe -

1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.99
Our own home made dip served with garlic toast or fresh made tortilla chips or both.
More about Annette's Cafe -
Item pic

 

Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast

300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Artichoke Spinach Dip$10.00
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke. Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips
Artichoke Spinach Dip$10.00
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke Dip Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips.
More about Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast

