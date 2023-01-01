Spinach and artichoke dip in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Annette's Cafe -
1311 Edgewater Street Northwest, Salem
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$13.99
Our own home made dip served with garlic toast or fresh made tortilla chips or both.
Marco Polo Global Restaurant - 300 Liberty Street Southeast
300 Liberty Street Southeast, Salem
|GF Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$10.00
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke. Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips
|Artichoke Spinach Dip
|$10.00
Baked Cream Cheese, Spinach, Jalapeños & Artichoke Dip Served with Warm GF Tortilla Chips.